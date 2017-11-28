

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against most major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The loonie retreated to 86.95 versus the Japanese yen, a pip short to pierce its early 3-month low of 86.94.



The loonie weakened to a 1-week low of 1.2794 against the greenback and a 5-1/2-month low of 1.5230 against the euro, off its early highs of 1.2754 and 1.5176, respectively.



If the loonie falls further, it may target support around 85.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the greenback and 1.54 against the euro.



