

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Tuesday after all seven of the U.K.'s biggest lenders passed the Bank of England's 2017 stress test for the first time since the test was launched in 2014.



'The 2017 stress test shows the U.K. banking system is resilient to deep simultaneous recessions in the U.K. and global economies, large falls in asset prices and a separate stress of misconduct costs,' the Bank of England said in a statement.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 29 points or 0.39 percent at 7,413 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Online supermarket Ocado soared 20 percent after announcing a long-awaited international deal with Groupe Casino to develop its technology platform in France.



Royal Dutch Shell rallied 3 percent. The company has confirmed that it will stop its scrip dividend program and will make future payments entirely in cash.



EasyJet shares gained 2 percent after the discount airline published figures on its gender pay gap.



Mining stocks were broadly lower. Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton dropped 1.8 percent, Rio Tinto shed 1.3 percent, Anglo American declined 1.5 percent and Glencore slumped 2.5 percent.



Lender Barclays lost 1 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland edged down marginally after they failed to clear the higher so-called 'systemic' hurdle set by the Bank of England.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX