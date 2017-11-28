SCOTTSDALE, AZ and SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- InfoArmor, Inc., an industry-leading provider of employee identity protection solutions and elite cyber intelligence services, today announced a partnership with CHJ Technologies, a managed cyber security service provider based in Singapore, as an exclusive distributor in the Asia Pacific region for the award-winning VigilanteATI™ Advanced Threat Intelligence Platform and Investigative Services. CHJ Technologies enables organizations to discover IT assets, risks, and mitigate them in the cloud and/or on-premises.

As Asia's leading and fastest growing managed cyber security service provider, CHJ Technologies specializes in protecting organizations of all sizes throughout Asia with a comprehensive suite of security services that monitors, detects, and protects organizations from the uncertainty of the cyber-world. The addition of VigilanteATI and InfoArmor's Investigative services complements CHJ Technologies's current offerings of DDoS protection, Website monitoring, malware intelligence and security awareness training.

Recently, CHJ Technologies has been awarded several large tenders by the Singapore government to deliver cloud-based DDoS protection and Web application security services. In addition, CHJ Technologies was also awarded another tender for DDoS mitigation services by the Government Technology Agency of Singapore to protect government websites and e-services. Due to this recent partnership agreement with InfoArmor, CHJ Technologies has added InfoArmor's Advanced Threat Intelligence solutions to their portfolio and has been awarded other tenders and Proof-of-Concepts within the Singapore government.

"Our exclusive distributorship with InfoArmor will enable us to provide operatively-sourced threat intelligence and investigative services to Singapore and the entire Asia Pacific region," said Linus Choo, Managing Director of CHJ Technologies. "InfoArmor delivers actionable true threat intelligence that will provide businesses and governments with preemptive and other valuable HUMINT to help protect them from the increasing threats from the Dark Web and mitigate exfiltrated data for sale in the underground economy."

Asia Pacific is the most targeted area of cyber-attacks and has created a burden within the region. The lack of operatively-sourced threat intelligence has enabled threat actors to infiltrate networks, launch successful ransomware attacks and exfiltrate data, especially within the banking and healthcare sectors.

"This is a mutually beneficial agreement between CHJ Technologies and InfoArmor," said Mike Kirschner, Sr. Vice President of Sales of InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence Unit. "CHJ Technologies will be able to leverage their Asia Pacific presence and provide unsurpassed threat intelligence to business and governments that can greatly benefit them in a region that is besieged by cyber threats. In addition, InfoArmor ATI is gaining global market share by extending its presence in the Asia Pacific region in the fight against global cyber threats."

Product Pricing and Availability

The VigilanteATI solution and investigative services are available immediately. To request pricing, please contact CHJ Technologies at +65 6896 7998, or email sales@chjtech.com.sg. Visit the CHJ Technologies Website at http://www.chjtech.com.sg for more information.

About InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence

InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence is a world-leading provider of operatively-sourced threat intelligence. InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence delivers unsurpassed targeted threat intelligence sourced by an elite team of Dark Web operatives and researchers. The award-winning VigilanteATI® Advanced Threat Intelligence platform has become the de facto standard in delivering true threat intelligence for any size organization. With a robust feature set, VigilanteATI provides comprehensive, actionable and contextual intelligence. Products and services can be delivered in a variety of flexible options and focus on breach intelligence, network exposure, compromised data, risk mitigation, Dark Web surveillance and operative engagement. VigilanteATI provides the highest level of timely and accurate threat intelligence with real-time, client-specific alerts designed to mitigate risk with minimal effort required by your IT security team. InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence products and services are applicable to a broad array of enterprises, government agencies, financial institutions, SMBs, higher education, and managed service providers. For more information, please visit ati.infoarmor.com

About CHJ Technologies

CHJ Technologies is a world-class Information Technologies consultant and implementer, consistently leveraging the cutting-edge in various areas -- rapid software development (Agile/Scrum expert for over 15 years), robust enterprise-grade software (high-availability, high velocity), cyber security (reverse-engineering of malware), cyber hygiene, among many other areas. Our cyber security engineering and software development efforts are precisely focused and up-to-date relevant, given InfoArmor's ability to sense cyber attackers' current interests. We protect our customers' critical assets and data wherever they live -- in the cloud and on-premise. Our globally distributed perimeter defense solutions are quickly and easily scalable for organizations of all sizes in all geographical locations. Continually pushing boundaries with our ability to competently *build* IT systems, we readily meet new and disruptive challenges in the IT world. Guided by InfoArmor's up-to-date insights, we rapidly build solutions for all your needs today and future. We solve tomorrow's uncertainties today. For more information, please visit http://www.chjtech.com.sg

