To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 28 November 2017 Announcement no. 113/2017





Fixing of interest rate trigger



BRFkredit has terminated the bond sales connected to the refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans with annual refinancing on January 1, 2018. Accordingly, the level of interest rate that would trigger a maturity extension of ISIN DK0009392938 at the next refinancing has been fixed to 4,49 %.



Yours sincerely BRFkredit



Søren Winkler Head of Analysis



Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30 E-mail swi@brf.dk



Web: brf.dk



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails