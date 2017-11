Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2018 of 2.3p per Ordinary Share payable on 29 December 2017 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 8 December 2017. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 7 December 2017.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

28 November 2017