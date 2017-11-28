Schneider Electric Micro Data Centre Wins 'Hyperconverged Innovation of the Year' at SVC Awards 2017

LONDON, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hyperconverged Micro Data Centres deliver a fast and resilient solution for edge and cloud computing requirements

Popular vote recognises the value of dedicated, resilient and secure infrastructure for on-premise applications as more services are migrated to cloud

Alliance Partnerships are key to delivering resilient, Hyperconverged Micro Data Centre Solutions

Schneider Electric , the global specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has won the 'Hyperconverged Innovation of the Year' Category at the Storage, Virtualization and Cloud (SVC) Awards 2017. The award, decided by popular vote, demonstrates the company's commitment to innovating technologies that support the adoption of both Edge and Cloud Computing, as well as meeting the challenges of Big Data and the IoT.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized with this accolade for Schneider Electric innovation in the cloud and hyperconvergence space," said Yakov Danilevski, Strategic Marketing, Schneider Electric IT Division, UK. "As the IT landscape evolves and more services are outsourced, Schneider Electric Micro Data Centres provide essential infrastructure to ensure the availability of business critical applications that are kept on-premise."

Schneider Electric's Micro Data Centre solutions enable the on-premise element of hybrid IT and edge data centre architectures to be deployed securely and scalably in any environment. They can be customised to fit specific space constraints, and also built to withstand the specific environmental considerations of individual end-user applications.

They are available in a variety of standardised formats, all pre-tested and pre-configured at factory level, before being delivered to customers as a ready-to-deploy solution, containing integrated power, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), power distribution, management software (DCIM), cooling, rack security, environmental monitoring and fire suppression.

Throughout 2017 Schneider Electric announced a number of key Alliance Partnerships with industry-leading vendors, which have become instrumental to their micro data centre and hyperconvergence capabilities . Customers within this space will often determine which products comprise the stack and need to be reassured that the technology will work immediately as promised, without interruption to service or downtime.

Micro Data Centres form a key part of Schneider Electric's recently announced EcoStruxure' architecture; an open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture delivering enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers.

EcoStruxure leverages technologies in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level including Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 450,000+ installations, with the support of 9,000 system integrators, connecting over 1 billion devices.

For more information on Schneider Electric's Hyperconverged Micro Data Centre solutions, please contact your local Schneider Electric representative or click here to visit the website .

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

