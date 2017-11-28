IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- aapi, Inc., an innovative software company that enables rapid software application development, has launched a new portal that provides a single source for developers to create API success. aapi revolutionizes the way programmers work with APIs by optimizing research, discovery, integration, and testing.

Using aapi's new API Portal, developers standardize their development processes while simplifying application integration, centrally managing API security, access and auditing and reducing the learning curve associated with APIs. aapi research shows that by providing everything needed for API integrations in a single platform that organizations can lower software development costs by a factor of 10 while providing developers a world-class user interface and workflow tools that will make them "haapi ."

aapi was founded by technology entrepreneurs Craig Lund, Timothy Arvanites, and Robert Phillips. Lund serves as chairman and CEO, while Arvanties is the Chief Technology Officer.

Lund brings more than 30 years of experience leading high performance teams in the software and technology industries. Prior to aapi Craig was co-founder, President, CEO, and Chairman of SecureAuth, a widely recognized IT security software company acquired by K1 Capital in September 2017. Before starting SecureAuth, Lund held various management positions at Fortune 500 as well as early stage tech companies. He managed the Western US operations for Web Access Management pioneer Netegrity, which was acquired by CA, and led the Americas Security Sales Team for IBM Worldwide Security Management.

Arvanites is a recognized information technology leader who has a passion for building innovative technical solutions that propel customer success. Mr. Arvanites was Vice President of Technical Services at SecureAuth, providing direct leadership for all customer-facing pre and post sales technical teams within the company. Prior to SecureAuth, he was founder of an IT consulting practice and his experiences providing development, engineering and architecture services for a wide range of customers have been a foundation to his customer-centric approach in solving IT and business challenges.

Additionally, Robert Phillips joins the company's core management team as a co-founder and senior vice president of product development. Phillips brings more than 15 years of experience in successfully delivering technology products and services. He was the principal architect and managed day-to-day development at SecureAuth where he developed a "MacGyver-styled approach" to solving IT problems. Phillips is proficient in 20 different coding languages and he worked in the defense industry and Fortune 500 companies. He will be responsible for merging code with a world-class user experience.

"Before aapi, there was no real control, no standardization, and no centralization for software developers seeking the right API for their projects," said Lund. "aapi changes the game by providing a single source to organize all your APIs, and provide easy integration, security, and usage data for developers, operations teams, and senior management."

Everything you need in one place

Library of thousands of working API connectors

Single SDK for ALL connectors

Built in testing harness

Intuitive admin UI

Security and analytics

Developer community

Streamlined API development and management process

10 times faster development and 10X faster to market

Lowers costs, complexity, and API learning curve

Connect older APIs to new ones with built-in upgrades to newer ones

Deploy via global enterprise-class SaaS or deploy on-premise, or as a hybrid

Ten data centers on five continents for fast, secure and scalable transport.

For a quick and easy way to understand how appi works, this video explains it all.

About AAPI

aapi (http://aapi.io/) streamlines API development and management processes and offers 10x faster software development and 10x faster time to market while reducing costs, complexity and API learning curves. Based in Irvine, CA, aapi offers the API Directory at http://aapi.io Interact with the company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

