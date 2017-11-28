HAWTHORNE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc., a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, today announced the release of its unsupervised machine learning solution, StealthDEFEND 1.0, for real-time threat analytics and alerting as part of a complete Data Access Governance strategy.

Organizations are continuing to battle advanced threats such as ransomware in attempts to exfiltrate or destroy data. Securing sensitive data requires advanced interrogation of data points related to file access activity, including when, where, and how data is being accessed, and who is accessing the data. StealthDEFEND was built as the real-time threat analytics and alerting component for the STEALTHbits Data Access Governance Suite for organizations looking to move beyond simple threat detection techniques to reduce and eliminate the risk associated with modern enterprise threats such as insider threats, file system attacks, data exfiltration, and emerging malware or ransomware threats.

"Adversaries have demonstrated a consistent and ongoing ability to obtain network access through phishing and other web and email attacks. From there, attackers set their sights on gaining access to data. Securing unstructured data requires the proactive monitoring and review of millions of data points related to access of the data, when it is being accessed, who is doing the accessing, where they are accessing it from, and what they are doing with the data once accessed. Performing this level of analysis was not possible prior to StealthDEFEND," said Adam Laub, STEALTHbits SVP of Product Marketing.

Built on a decade of Data Access Governance expertise and purpose-built analytics, StealthDEFEND analyzes millions of access events daily in real-time, without reliance on lagging indicators such as native logging, to quickly identify abnormal user behavior and file activity, especially around sensitive data. StealthDEFEND then presents this information through interactive dashboards as it happens, with contextual visualizations like heat maps and the ability to feed this enriched data into SIEM solutions for further analysis.

In addition to StealthDEFEND, STEALTHbits is also excited to announce the release of two complementary solutions, STEALTHbits File Activity Monitor and StealthRECOVER. STEALTHbits File Activity Monitor complements StealthDEFEND by feeding file access events from Windows and Network-Attached Storage (NAS) devices like NetApp, Dell EMC, and Hitachi into StealthDEFEND to provide additional insight into an organization's environment. StealthRECOVER offers companies both an insurance policy against inadvertent changes within Active Directory, as well as the ability to rollback and recover from malicious changes.

StealthDEFEND 1.0, StealthRECOVER 1.1, and STEALTHbits File Activity Monitor 2.5 are available immediately. To learn more, we invite you to register for our upcoming webinars. Or, to arrange a private demonstration, please contact us at sales@stealthbits.com.

About STEALTHbits Technologies

Identify threats. Secure data. Reduce risk.

STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com, email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300.

The STEALTHbits logo and all other STEALTHbits product or service names and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

Office: +1 714-832-8716

Mobile: +1 949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com



