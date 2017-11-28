Nematicide Market to Reach US$1,326.99 Mn by 2025, Globally: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nematicide is a kind of chemical pesticide which is commonly used to kill plant-parasite nematodes. Nematodes are microscopic in nature which feeds on plant roots, destroying the growth of vegetables and other crops. Nematicide is also used in greenhouses, home gardens and commercial farms. These parasites can be found in soil as well as in water. Due to its volatile properties, various precautions has to be taken before dispersing nematicide on particular farm or crop. Nematicide can be found in solid, liquid and gaseous forms. The gaseous form of nematicide can be sprayed through the spaces in soil whereas solid and liquid can be applied to the surface or mixed into the top of the soil.

Nematicide is mostly used on oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables etc. Nematicides with its volatile properties help to protect the crops from harmful nematodes, thereby maintaining the quality of crops.

The global nematicide market was valued at US$ 995.01 Mn in 2016 and is likely to reach US$ 1,326.99 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2017 and 2025.

Globalization has positive impact on the growth of nematicide market. Due to technological advancement the quality of crops has improved. These technological products create value in the market. Technological developments are being carried out for cost reduction, improvement in quality of crops, and reduction in the environmental impact. Leading nematicide companies are focusing more on improving technology and launching new products in the market. Companies have established teams which will help to lower the environment burden caused by the usage of nematicide.

The Nematicide market are basically segmented into by product and by crop. Based on product type, the market is segmented into fumigant, carbamate, organophosphate and others. Nematicide market is further bifurcated into by crop such as oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables and others. Carbamate segment held a lower share in the market compared to fumigant segment across the globe.

Fruits & vegetables and cereal & grains are the major crops of the nematicide market. The fruits & vegetables segment held prominent share of the global market in 2016. Rise in demand for quality fruits & vegetables is likely to boost the market for nematicide market for fruits & vegetables. Increase in quality food requirements, rise in food safety regulations, are driving the nematicide market

North America is one of the prominent regions of the global nematicide market. It held major share of the global market in 2016. The nematicide market in North America is anticipated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period due to the rise in standard of living and growth in population in the region. North America and Europe follow Asia Pacific. The nematicide market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America held lower share in 2016. The nematicide market in these regions is estimated to anticipate expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the nematicide market are DowDuPont Inc, Bayer AG, Monsanto Company, Syngenta International AG, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Ltd.

