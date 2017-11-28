Global Liquid Biopsy Market to Reach $4.43 Billion by 2025, Reports BIS Research

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Liquid Biopsy Market- Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025", the global liquid biopsy market is estimated to grow to $4.43 billion by 2025. The global liquid biopsy market is expected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate of 22.5%, between the years 2016 and 2025, due to the growing prominence for non-invasive diagnostic procedures.

Browse 51 market Data Tables and 153 Figures spread through 312 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Liquid Biopsy Market"

Cancer, a global pandemic is one of the leading causes of deaths worldwide. As per the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 deaths worldwide is caused by cancer. According to the research study conducted by the International Agency for Research, approximately 14.1 million new cancer cases were detected and 8.2 million devastating cancer deaths were reported in 2012. Moreover, considering the present rates, the numbers of cases detected are expected to grow over 21.7 million, while the death counts are expected to reach 13 million by 2030. The rise in the number of cancer cases has been significantly inflating the economic burden globally and was registered to be approximately $1.16 trillion in 2010.

Several developed countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, and Canada, among others have been making considerable efforts to develop actionable measures to control the prevalence of cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO), aided by aforementioned developed countries, has been significantly supporting several developing countries to combat cancer prevalence.

The prime factor aiding the rise in the count of cancer cases is lack of medical procedures for enabling continuous monitoring of patients' response towards treatment and procedures enabling early detection of cancer. The development of medical procedures enabling continuous monitoring of cancer patients and personalized treatments will significantly decrease the count of cancer mortalities. Currently, tissue biopsy is the widely adopted medical procedure for cancer diagnosis.

However, the dependency of tissue biopsy on invasive surgical procedures, which in many instances often precludes the regular treatment monitoring and the initial diagnosis, had initiated the research of better minimal invasive procedures. The impressive research on molecular technologies, cancer biomarkers, and the biomarkers' presence in the body fluids has opened up pathways for the development of a significant non-invasive diagnostic procedure, namely Liquid Biopsy.

According to Pushplata, an analyst at BIS Research "North America is a leading contributor to the global liquid biopsy market and is noticed to be contributing more than 50% of the global market value. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive 26.3% CAGR between the years 2016 to 2025. Presently, the Asia Pacific market is contributing approximately 15% to the total global market value."

Research Highlights:

Oncology is the leading contributor to the global liquid biopsy market and currently has been reported to contribute approximately 96% to the global liquid biopsy market value

Kits & Consumables is the leading sub-segment to the global liquid biopsy market value

Cell-Free DNA segment is anticipated to show immense market opportunity during the forecast period

Reference Laboratories and Hospitals are holding a major share of end user segment

This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global liquid biopsy market in terms of market size, and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global liquid biopsy market with the help of key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The study considers the growth-share matrix model for a comprehensive study of the global liquid biopsy market and assesses the factors governing the same.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with recent market activities, such as product launches, regulatory clearance, and certifications, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions etc. The research report provides a comprehensive product sales, manufacturers, and trend analysis by segments, and demand by geographical regions.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders of more than 10 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 22 companies, including many key players, such as Adaptive Biotechnologies, ANGLE plc., Biocept Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc., Epic Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Janssen Diagnostics, LLC, MDxHealth, Menarini Silicon Biosystems., Myriad Genetics, Natera, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, RainDance Technologies, Inc., Sysmex Inostics GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Trovagene Inc.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global liquid biopsy market?

How did the liquid biopsy market evolve and what is its scope in the future?

What are the key developmental strategies which are being implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

What is the total addressable market (TAM), segmental addressable market (SAM) and the potential market opportunity of the global liquid biopsy market?

What is the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the liquid biopsy market in 2016 and 2025?

How will each segment of the global liquid biopsy market grow during the forecast period and what will be their revenue generation at the end of 2025?

Who are the key players dominating the global liquid biopsy market and their respective share?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2016-2025?

Which product type is dominating the market?

What are the dominating products offered by different companies for each product type, available in the market?

How the market is distributed on the basis of application?

Which cancer type is the leading contributor to the global liquid biopsy market revenue?

Which geographical location will contribute to the highest sales of the liquid biopsy products?

