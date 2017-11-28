-------------------------------------------------------------- Multimedia Newsrelease http://ots.de/r0vlP --------------------------------------------------------------



Hanover (ots) - When temperatures start to fall and days become shorter it is time to take your car to the workshop to prepare it for the winter. Changing to winter tires and testing lights are a matter of course for drivers. However, the car battery is often neglected, although it is under even more stress during the cold season. Especially in winter, the only way to avoid unpleasant surprises is to have the battery checked regularly by the workshop. The latest ADAC statistics show that 39% of all breakdowns are due to the battery.



Cold, ice and snow are not the only causes of strain on the battery in winter. Infrequent use or mainly short trips have an effect on the starting power of the battery. "Drivers often have the mistaken idea that the battery does not need to supply energy when the engine is switched off", explains Dr. Christian Rosenkranz, Vice President Engineering at Johnson Controls Power Solutions. "However, systems such as alarms, door locks, keyless-go functions and navigation systems also need energy when the car is parked. Windshield heaters and ventilators are in continuous use more often in winter. All this contributes to discharge of the battery". A regular battery service should be carried out by a specialist workshop at least once per year. This service is usually free of charge and only takes a few minutes.



