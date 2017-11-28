

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales increased unexpectedly in October, though marginally, data from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



Retail sales edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-over-month in October, following a 0.8 percent rise in September.



Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.1 percent drop for the month.



On a yearly basis, retail sales grew a working-day-adjusted 2.6 percent in October, slower than the 3.2 percent climb in the previous month.



Sales of consumables advanced 1.1 percent annually in October, while those of durables rose by 3.7 percent



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX