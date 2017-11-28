Emaar Hospitality Group Achieves Milestone of 10,000 Hotel Rooms in Operational and Upcoming Hotel Projects

DUBAI, UAE, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Emaar Hospitality Group, a subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC, has achieved a milestone of 10,000 hotel rooms across its 11 operational hotels and 30 upcoming projects. Of these, over 2,500 are operational at the Group's 11 hotels in Dubai while over 7,500 rooms are under development in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey and the Maldives.

The rooms are under three hotel brands - the premium lifestyle Address Hotels + Resorts; the upscale lifestyle Vida Hotels and Resorts; and the contemporary midscale Rove Hotels.

Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "Delivering three lifestyle experiences that meet the preferences of today's travellers, Emaar Hospitality Group has underlined its credentials as the region's fastest growing hospitality provider. While we have a strong footprint in the UAE, we are expanding to international markets, delivering our competencies to high-growth markets."

More than 2,500 hotel rooms in Dubai are in: Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall, Address Dubai Marina, Address Montgomerie, and Palace Downtown - all under Address Hotels + Resorts, as well as at Vida Downtown and Manzil Downtown, under Vida Hotels and Resorts. The four operational Rove Hotels properties are: Rove Downtown, Rove City Centre, Rove Healthcare City and Rove Trade Centre.

Upcoming hotels in the UAE under Address Hotels + Resorts include: Address Downtown, Address Sky View, Address Fountain Views, Address Jumeirah Resort + Spa, Address Fashion Avenue, Address Fujairah Resort + Spa, Address Harbour Point and Palace Fujairah Beach. The brand's international portfolio includes: Jabal Omar Address Makkah in Saudi Arabia; Address Madivaru Maldives Resort + Spa; Address Marassi Golf Resort + Spa and Address Marassi Beach Resort in Egypt; Address Istanbul in Turkey; and Address Marassi Al Bahrain.

New hotels under Vida Hotels and Resorts in the UAE include: Vida Za'abeel, Vida Dubai Marina, Vida Dubai Mall, Vida The Hills, Vida Townsquare, Vida Harbour Point - all in Dubai - and Vida Beach Reem Island Abu Dhabi. The international projects include: Vida Marassi Al Bahrain, Vida Jeddah Gate in Saudi Arabia; and Vida Marassi Marina in Egypt.

The upcoming portfolio of Rove Hotels include: Rove Dubai Marina, Rove At The Park and Rove Satwa. Rove will add 3,700 rooms across its 10 properties, all set to open by 2020.