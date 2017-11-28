

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (FDX) has entered into a purchase agreement with Textron Aviation, Inc., a Textron Inc. (TXT) unit, under which FedEx Express has agreed to purchase 50 clean-sheet design Cessna SkyCourier 408 aircraft, with options to purchase up to 50 additional aircraft.



FedEx Corp. said the delivery of the first aircraft is expected in mid-2020, with subsequent deliveries on a schedule of one aircraft per month over a four-year period.



