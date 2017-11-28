sprite-preloader
Jadestone Energy Inc.: Jadestone Energy Results for 6 Months to Sep. 2017

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (TSX-V: JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), formerly Mitra Energy Inc., reported today its condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2017.

Highlights

  • Positive gross profit for the September quarter, a first for the Company, of US$2.9 million, increased from nil in the same quarter a year ago, when the Company was without any production;
  • Positive cash flow generated from operations, a first for the Company: US$1.2 million prior to changes in working capital, or US$1.9 million after changes in working capital, a turnaround of US$5.4 million from the net cash outflow of US$3.5 million in the same quarter a year ago;
  • Total liquids production of 348,220 bbls for the quarter from the Stag Oilfield and from the Ogan Komering PSC, and natural gas production of 276,736 mmbtu from Ogan Komering, for a total average production of 4,286 boe/d (net working interest) for the quarter;
  • Revenue of US$21.4 million arising from one crude oil lifting of 274,349 bbls from Stag on September 17, plus ongoing liquids and natural gas sales from Ogan Komering PSC;
  • 20% reduction in the unit cost of operations at Stag compared to the prior quarter, excluding workovers, due to the absence of non-recurring items associated with handover of operatorship to Jadestone, a focus on efficient operations, and the increase in production;
  • Solid financial liquidity including US$19.6 million cash at bank, positive free cash flow generating production at Stag and Ogan Komering, even at low oil prices, and the US$28.0 million convertible bond of which US$13.0 million remains undrawn.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7217X_1-2017-11-28.pdf

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.


