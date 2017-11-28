PUEBLO, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 --SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTC PINK: SGDH) contracted with the State Licensed Survey Co of BH2 Land Surveying, LLC, via NuGro Industries, Inc., to provide surveying and staking of the building site at Lot 61, Filing No. 5-Colorado Buffalo Ranch, in Huerfano County, Colorado. The work was completed on November 16, 2017.

Delmar Janovec, CEO, states, "Since this first step has now been completed we can bring in the Architectural Site Planners to complete the CAD design of the site and facilities. The Site and CAD drawings will be submitted along with all mandatory documents for the amendment of the approved and in-place Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the site acreage. The property owner and developer, NuGro Industries, Inc., has committed to moving forward with construction planning and preparations in anticipation of the temporary moratorium being lifted by the Huerfano County Commissioners in Q1 of 2018."

SGD HOLDINGS LTD. encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its year-end statement for December 31, 2016, and the quarterly statements filed in calendar year 2017, at: www.otcmarkets.com.

