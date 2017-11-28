sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,672 Euro		+0,031
+4,84 %
WKN: A2DWLZ ISIN: CA45826T1030 Ticker-Symbol: IRV 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP0,672+4,84 %