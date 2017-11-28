Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Size Worth $78.79 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalnet-zero energy buildings (NZEBs) marketis projected to reach USD 78.79 billion by 2025, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Net-zero energy buildings are those buildings where ideally 100% of their energy is generated and met with onsite renewable energy sources, thereby reducing the energy consumption over a span of time. ZNE (Zero Net Energy) buildings include ZNE emerging and ZNE verified buildings.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



ZNE verified buildings are those buildings that meet the net energy consumption through onsite renewable energy technologies over a course of time. The energy is produced from onsite renewables instead of fuels such as electric, natural gas, and steam. Whereas ZNE emerging buildings have specified targets for achieving nearly-zero energy but are yet to meet the goals as per the definition of ZNE verified buildings. Such emerging buildings are usually in the planning or designing phase or under construction with less than one year of operation.

Technological advancements coupled with stringent policies and programs are expected to considerably propel the demand and adoption of NZEBs. ZNE projects are targeting buildings such as schools, institutional buildings, corporate offices, and public buildings across the globe. The market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period on account of specified targets and regulations laid down by organizations striving to achieve sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. The U.S. consists of relatively more verified and emerging ZNE buildings than other countries. Projects are being undertaken to convert the districts into nearly-zero energy buildings and green buildings.

The regional laws, authorities, bodies, organizations, concerned government departments are working with regional architects, designers, builder & contractors, equipment manufacturers, and material suppliers to promote self-energy sufficient buildings. The large number of successful projects with the use of current technologies and design approaches have created awareness among the population regarding how realistic and achievable the net-zero energy goals are.

The industry is gaining momentum and is predicted to exhibit robust growth, creating lucrative opportunities for equipment producers, material suppliers, and service providers. HVAC systems are one of the most important and energy-consuming parts in the entire building structure. The HVAC systems segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to continue dominating the market over the forecast period.

The consulting & designing services segment is expected to grow at a notable rate and generate healthy revenue over the estimated duration. Furthermore, local and regional organizations are shifting their focus on the residential sector, which is also expected to drive the segment growth. The European region is likely to project a robust growth rate owing to the rising concerns for environment protection, stringent policies, building codes, and sustainability goals stated by the governments of the countries in this region. Large investments made by regional manufacturers and keen emphasis by the monitoring authorities on the adoption of net-zero energy buildings are the major influencing factors for the regional market's substantial growth over the forecast period.

In addition to the analysis of global net-zero energy buildings market trends, the report highlights the opportunities and barriers involved in achieving net-zero energy targets. Moreover, it provides a review on the investor opportunities with key questions answered from an investor's perspective. It also explains the significance of green buildings in improving a business.

Owing to the potential opportunities of the regional market, the energy performance and requirements for different climatic zones, particularly in the European region, is explained in the report. The U.S. accounted for the largest market share in 2016 on account of the large number of ZNE buildings in the country. As such, a list of ZNE verified buildings is provided so as to understand the country's pattern of adopting the technological concept along with its future demands for net-zero emerging buildings.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Analysis By Equipment (Lighting, Walls & Roofs, HVAC Systems), By Services, By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/net-zero-energy-buildings-nzebs-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The net-zero energy is achievable globally with appropriate building codes, regulations, and monitoring irrespective of the climatic conditions and zones.

The ecological sustainability concept of NZEBs is applicable for almost all building types and sizes, including institutional buildings, university buildings, corporate offices, high-rise and low-rise apartments or bungalows, and manufacturing plants.

Upcoming U.S. projects to convert districts into net-zero energy buildings are expected to lead the country to capture a large market share over the forecast period.

The growing emphasis on converting or refurbishing existing buildings into self-sustainable ones is predicted to drive the market considerably.

The private sector is expected to witness wide opportunities from the globally increasing demand for ZNE infrastructure.

The residential buildings segment is expected to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period.

The walls & roofs segment is anticipated to grow considerably owing to the increasing upgrades and improvements carried out in walls & roofing products.

The European region is projected to exhibit robust growth and generate healthy revenue in the coming years, followed by Asia Pacific region, which is also predicted to grow considerably over the forecast period.

region, which is also predicted to grow considerably over the forecast period. Prominent players in the industry include General Electric, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, SunPower Corporation, and Autodesk, Inc., among others.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Cable Management System Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cable-management-system-market

Car Wash Detergents And Soap Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-wash-detergents-soap-market

Bonnet Lock Plate And Latch Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bonnet-lock-plate-latch-market

Automotive Pumps Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-pumps-market

Grand View Research has segmented the NZEBs market based on equipment, services, building type, and region:

NZEBs Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Lighting HVAC Systems Walls & Roofs Others

NZEBs Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Software Consulting & Designing

NZEBs Building Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Commercial Residential

NZEBs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Netherlands Norway Finland Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Singapore Australia South America Brazil The Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com