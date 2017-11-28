Mixed Reality Headsets Market to Hit $35bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The research report "Mixed Reality Headsets Market Size By Technology (Augmented Reality (AR) Headsets [By Product {Head Mounted Displays, Smart Glasses}, By Application {Entertainment, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Retail, Industrial}], Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets [By Product {Tethered, Untethered}, By Application {Entertainment, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Retail}], Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Mixed Reality Headsets Market is anticipated to surpass USD 35 billion by 2024 and shipments are forecast to grow at around 30%.

The mixed reality headsets market is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to growing usage in employee training across several end-use industries including retail, automobile, aerospace & defense, and industrial manufacturing. The devices enable the trainees to learn and experience with the interactive objects within their present environment. For instance, the 200 training centers of the retail giant, Walmart are planning to incorporate the virtual reality platform by the end of 2017 to train employees. The employees will Oculus Rift headsets to train on different real-world scenarios.

Rising need of retailers to inspire their customers through AR/VR video marketing is expected to propel the mixed reality headsets market growth. 2D videos cannot offer high degree of customer engagement, which AR/VR can, thus enabling the companies to attract the target group of customers. For instance, the Oreo Wonder Vault VR campaign takes users through the facility where its cookie flavors are conceived. According to YuMe, a video advertising company, emotional attachment to a brand increased by 27% in a VR experience. Also, the customer engagement duration is far higher for VR content, which will propel the mixed reality headsets market growth significantly.

High product costs are expected to restrict the commercial adoption of these devices, thus impacting the mixed reality headsets market growth. Increasing technological advancements and innovations in the products are compelling the manufacturers to sell the products at premium prices making them much less affordable for customers across several industries and consumers in the gaming sector. However, with the increasing number of players entering the mixed reality headsets market and rising commercialization of AR and VR devices, the prices are expected to witness gradual decline making them affordable, thereby increasing the adoption rate.

AR devices are expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the mixed reality headsets market, due to its ability to overlay information on reality. These devices are gaining popularity due to applications across healthcare, automotive, and industrial sectors. Smart glasses will witness high adoption owing to the low costs and high degree of convenience offered, as compared to HMDs. The usage of these devices in day-to-day applications is increasing gradually, with the growing need to get the right information when required, thereby driving the mixed reality headsets market growth.

Travel & tourism is one of the growing sectors in the mixed reality headsets market. The companies in the sector are attracting the potential travelers to visit the destination in VR. For instance, in 2015, Marriott used VR experience to teleport travelers to a top skyscraper in London or to one of the beaches in Hawaii. The hotel chain is also testing its VRoomService, in which the guests will be able to use GearVR to view postcards from places including Rwanda, Chile, and Beijing. Moreover, these devices are being progressively used in the industrial manufacturing processes, owing to the growing need to increase performance efficiency and reduce costs in the long run. With the advent of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing, the adoption of mixed reality headsets market is projected to grow rapidly.

The China mixed reality headsets market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast timeframe, owing to the presence of large number of players in the region. Development of low-cost products, due to the presence of several material suppliers and cost-effective labor is expected bode well for the mixed reality headsets market growth in China.

The Germany mixed reality headsets market will witness increased demand, owing to increasing implementation in the automotive industry. Moreover, the technology is being used in applications such as marketing, training, and design development in automobiles. For instance, the BMW service engineers use AR HMDs to see the instructions and tools to be used.

Some of the prominent players in the mixed reality headsets market comprise Facebook/Oculus, Microsoft, HTC, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Lenovo, GlassUP S.r.l, Optinvent, Solos, Vuzix Corporation, and Seiko Epson Corporation. Small players are continuously entering the mixed reality headsets market due to its attractiveness and huge market potential. These companies in the market need to invest increasingly in R&D and new product development to gain competitive edge. For instance, Optinvent has created and patented its Clear-Vu technology, that enables see-through near the eye.

