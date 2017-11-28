Helsinki, Finland, 2017-11-28 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLASTON CORPORATION Press release 28 November 2017 at 13.00



Glaston sells FC Series double-chamber furnace to China



Glaston has closed a deal for an FC Series double-chamber tempering furnace to Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co., Ltd (SYP Group). The order is recognised in Glaston's Q4/2017 order book and is part of Glaston's expected order intake for the final quarter. The machine will be delivered to the customer in spring 2018.



SYP Group, established in 1983, is one of China's biggest glass manufacturers, especially in the architectural segment. Through on-going research and development, SYP Group strives for continuous manufacturing improvements in areas related to high performance, energy efficiency, safety and sustainability, offering products such as Low-E coated glass, solar power systems and energy-saving insulated glass units.



As demand for high quality glass is growing in China, SYP Group chose the FC furnace for its high quality, stability and advanced technology. "As quality requirements are tightening, SYP needed a new tempering furnace with latest technology for capacity, energy efficiency and optical quality of the end product. This new FC Series furnace includes also the iLooK Distortion and Anisotropy online glass quality measurement system and the furnace meets all the tempering requirements that SYP was looking for," says Frank Zhang, SVP, Sales and Service, Asia of Glaston Corporation.



"After much thought, we finally chose the Glaston FC Series furnace, and we believe this will be another breakthrough for our already long-term cooperation," says Ms. LU Ming Hong, Vice President of SYP Group.



During the last 22 years, Glaston has provided SYP with 22 high quality tempering furnaces for glass used in state-of-the art buildings. SYP's glass can be found throughout the world in many of the world's most renowned buildings, such as the Russia Federation Tower, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, New Tokyo Tower, the Frankfurt AirRail Center in Germany, and the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco.



For further information, please contact: Frank Zhang, SVP Sales and Service, Asia, Tel. +86 21 5840 9778



GLASTON CORPORATION Agneta Selroos Communications Director



Glaston Corporation Glaston is a frontrunner in glass processing technologies and services. We respond globally to the most demanding glass processing needs of architectural, solar, appliance and automotive industries. Additionally, we utilize emerging technologies, that integrate intelligence and sustainability to glass. We are committed to providing our clients both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.glaston.net