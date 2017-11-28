NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 28, 2017) - Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing solution company executing a global buy-and-build strategy in the U.S. and in the UK, today announced that its Monroe Staffing Solutions subsidiary will open a new office in Fort Mill, the fastest growing city in South Carolina. This new office, which will be fully operational starting November 30 th will be the group's first location in South Carolina and continues Staffing 360 Solutions' expansion strategy along the eastern seaboard.

"This new office will allow us to grow our client base and continue our geographic expansion, as Staffing 360 Solutions now operates in eight states, with a corporate intention of growing further over the next two years," said Matt Briand, President and CEO. "The Fort Mill office will offer a full suite of services including light industrial and professional staffing services, in addition to our contingent workforce management program."

Paul Polito, Vice President of Operations for Monroe Staffing Solutions stated, "Our expansion into South Carolina, and the Fort Mill area specifically, allows us to access one of the fastest growing counties for light industrial services in South Carolina. As we continue to drive organic growth, this opportunity will allow us to further expand our offering towards Greenville SC and onwards to Atlanta GA, while also providing direct access to Charlotte NC."

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is a public company in the staffing sector engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the US and UK. The Company believes the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions that will drive its annual revenues to $500 million. As part of its targeted consolidation model, the Company is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. For more information, please visit: www.staffing360solutions.com.

Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the timing and ability to enter into any additional acquisitions and expand our business, as well as the size of future revenue or trading volume or future access to capital markets. Although Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Specifically, in order for the Company to achieve annualized revenues of $500 million, the Company will need to successfully raise sufficient capital, to consummate additional target acquisitions, successfully integrate any newly acquired companies, organically grow its business, successfully defend any potential future litigation, as well as various additional contingencies, many of which are unknown at this time and generally out of the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that it will be able to achieve these objectives. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions, our ability to access the capital markets on terms acceptable to us, or at all, our ability to comply with our contractual covenants, including in respect of our debt and other risks detailed from time to time in Staffing 360 Solutions' reports filed with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K.

Contacts:



Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Brendan Flood

Executive Chairman

brendan.flood@staffing360solutions.com

+1 (646) 507-5715



David Faiman

Chief Financial Officer

info@staffing360solutions.com

+1 (646) 507-5711



Investor Relations:

The Equity Group, Inc.

Lena Cati

lcati@equityny.com

+1 (212) 836-9611



Devin Sullivan

dsullivan@equityny.com

+1 (212) 836-9608