Tasca Resources Ltd.: Tasca Receives TSX Venture Approval on its Poplar Property in Area of Nadina

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca," "TAC," or the "Company") (OTC PINK: ECMXF) (TSX-V: TAC) (FRA: 3TA) is pleased to announce that, further to its November 17, 2017 news release, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for its Option Agreement to Purchase the Poplar Property. The Poplar Property is contiguous and to the south of Tasca's newly acquired Nadina claim blocks announced on November 6, 2017. The Poplar Property also contains the Poplar Copper deposit within its claim boundaries.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

