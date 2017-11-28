NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 27 November 2017 were: 197.18c Capital only USD (cents) 147.83p Capital only Sterling (pence) 202.59c Including current year income USD (cents) 151.88p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 548,000 ordinary shares on 03 November 2017, the Company has 180,766,108 ordinary shares in issue. 4. With effect from 30 March 2017, the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) includes a provision for Capital Gains Tax potentially payable in Argentina. As at 22 November 2017 this provision was 2.04% of the NAV (0.92% on unrealised gains and 1.12% on realised gains since 23 September 2013). There is considerable uncertainty as to whether the Capital Gains Tax will become payable and there is currently no established mechanism for paying it. In the event that no tax becomes payable the provision will be reversed.