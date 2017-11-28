MRF Tyres Onboards 42Gears Mobility Management Suite

BENGALURU, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading provider of digital workspace technologies, announces that MRF Tyres has selected 42Gears EMM Solution to provide secure access to MRF product application on the tablets in the exclusive stores. 42Gears solution allows MRF to remotely manage the MRF application and push app updates. Further, the digital signage solution enhances customer engagement by turning the Lenovo tabs into kiosks during idle time.

MRF has provided Lenovo Android tablets in more than 400 exclusive stores across India, with a pre-installed product presentation application to its in-store sales representatives for product demonstration and customer feedback. When not in use, these tablets are also used as kiosks to display product videos. However, these open devices were prone to misuse and also it was difficult to provide secure access to product application for improving customer experience.

With the help of 42Gears EMM Solution, MRF was able to secure the tablets and prevent device misuse within the dealer stores. It also made device management and support very easy for MRF.42Gears not only secured access to the product application but also ensured a high customer engagement through its efficient digital signage solution.

Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President, 42Gears Mobility Systems,said, "MRF required a simple and easy to use solution which would enable them to solve their mobility challenges. They found our EMM solution to be an exact fit for their specific requirement. Not only did our products match their price preference, we were also able to successfully deliver mobility solutions that worked in tandem with their current workflow."

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systemsprovides SaaS and On-premiseUEM solutions. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices, desktops, IoT and more. More than 7,000 customers across 106 countries use 42Gears for managing BYOD and Company Owned Device devices deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visithttp://www.42gears.com.

About MRF Tyres

MRF Tyres, the largest manufacturer of tyres in India, is headquartered in Chennai, India. In early 1960s, the company started exporting tyres to U.S. and Beirut. Today, it has a global presence across 65 different countries with tyres rolling out of6 interdependent facilities built across 450 acres, 3,000 strong dealer networks and 180 different offices.

For more information, please visithttps://www.mrftyres.com/.

For more information contact:

