

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited, announced that GYMCL has acquired all the issued shares in Jining Yuchai Engine Company Limited for RMB 250 thousand from the existing holder of the shares. GYMCL had management control over Jining Yuchai pursuant to a management agreement dated October 13, 2014 between GYMCL and the Vendor.



China Yuchai said the acquisition was made pursuant to an irrevocable option to acquire the shares in Jining Yuchai granted to GYMCL and will align the equity control of Jining Yuchai with the management control that GYMCL already exercises over it.



