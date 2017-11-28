LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF) The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is boldly going where no other cannabis/hemp company has gone, bringing the ancient tradition of Ayurvedic herbal formulas derived from organically grown plants using NuAxon Supercritical C02 Extractors to deliver the purest possible products to the modern world of vaporization. The Vapes include these formulas along with full spectrum Hemp Cannabidiol, CBD.

The Hempology® product line will also include mint and natural organic flavored full spectrum US Hemp Extract oils that are 80% CBD, but also contain, CBG, CBN, CBC, Terpenes, Phenols, & Flavonoids to provide the "Entourage Effect" which makes cannabinoid medicinal properties unique.

Freedom Leaf CEO, Clifford J. Perry explained, "After many months of preparation we are pleased to introduce something truly unique to our community in America and around the world. We are very proud to be doing this with our partners NuAxon Bioscience whose traditional Ayurvedic Premium Extracts of herbs and spices come from certified organic farms in the mountains of India. We and our partners are committed to bringing you these products via the highest ethical and scientific standards."

"Our products contain NO solvents, glycols or synthetic carriers like PG, PEG or Glycerin. Our premium formulas are made using only 100% natural oils and extracts, period."

The MyHempology.com website is a truly beautiful site containing a wealth of information about Ayurvedic herbs, as well as a guide to our Hempology® products and why they have been used for thousands of years. The Hempology® products are currently in inventory and shipping will be processed within 3-5 days of ordering.

There is also an exciting potential to increase revenue from Hempology® products through our current discussions with a national distribution company that sell products to many retail channels throughout the United States and abroad.

When we have an agreement with a Master National Distributor for the Hempology® line of products, we will have access to many different types of retail outlets from local small neighborhood shops to major retail chains and big box stores. This should increase revenue substantially and improve brand recognition. We expect to finalize a Master National Distributor soon.

Getting back to our online sales effort, Hempology® we will be adding an affiliate section by next Tuesday, December 5, 2017 to allow individuals to earn income and to help increase our volume. On Tuesday, the member page will be activated, then you can go to www.myhempology.com/affiliate to become an affiliate and earn commissions on your referral sales.

We started a social media campaign to make our community aware of MyHempoloy.com. With the launch of sales this week, the intensity of the social media campaign is being increased. An Internet advertising campaign is being initiated on different Cannabis and Hemp Industry websites.

Go to www.MyHempology.com and sign up to be among the first customers to receive your Hempology® products and receive a 20% discount coupon FRLF20 to use on your first order. Discount coupon valid thru December 5th, 2017

Freedom Leaf™ is NuAxon's exclusive global representative for large industrial CO2 Supercritical Extractors to the Cannabis and Hemp Industry. The NuAxon Extractors were just demonstrated the week of the MJBIZCON event in Las Vegas, NV where Freedom Leaf CEO Cliff Perry personally attended and participated in over 40 demonstrations of the CO2 Supercritical Extractors to prospective purchasers that flew in from around the globe. The response of those attending the demonstrations was better than expected and we are working to finalize a number of sales.

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTCQB: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions and business consulting in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies. Freedom Leaf, Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, "The Good News in Marijuana Reform". The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, blogs and web advertising, for the ever-changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana.

Investor relations information can be found on the FreedomLeafInc.com company website.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

