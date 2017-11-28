Global Oleochemical Fatty Acids Markets Report 2017: Market Trends, with Data from 2016, Estimates for 2017 & Projections to 2022

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Market for Natural Fatty Acids Should Reach $12.8 Billion in 2017 and $16.8 Billion by 2022, Increasing at a CAGR of 5.6%
Report Includes
- An overview of the global markets for oleochemicals fatty acids.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Examination of applications by end market, such as household, personal care, oil field, and lubricants.
- Discussion of current and potential legislation that will affect the industry.
- Coverage of consumer trends that drive many of the end markets, such as cleaning, beauty, and food.
- Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
This report provides an understanding of how the composition of various fats and oils transform into the range, quality and types of acids produced and the applications for which those acids can be used. It explores the various attributes of different acid types and how these cuts compete with synthetic formed products from the petrochemical route and the major applications outlets.
This study discusses the developments and research that demonstrate the green credentials of the oleochemical family and how these credentials are changing the environmental profile of the chemical-using industry.
Market shares provided by leading and active merchant players are profiled. The report looks at how government incentives and regulations have impacted the industry, especially with respect to self-sufficient energy resources and animal fat classification. It also assesses the impact of rising raw material prices, tight supply and demand curves for certain acid chains, the uncertainty of the economy in many of the developed countries around the world, and the impact of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) accreditation.
The Study Covers the Following Fatty Acid Types:
- Stearic acid.
- Distilled fatty acids.
- Fractionated fatty acids.
- Polyunsaturated acids, including tall oil fatty acids.
- Oleic acids.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- What Are Oleochemicals?
- Fatty Acid Derivatives
- Functionality and Building Blocks
- Raw Materials
- Fatty Acids and Glycerin
- Legislation
- Trends and Impacts
4: Overview of Markets and Applications for Natural Fatty Acids
- Introduction
- Changing Nature of Oleochemical Producers
- Oleochemical-Based Family
- Green Chemistry
- Manufacturing Landscape
- Fatty Acid Global Consumption Overview
- Applications for Oleic Acid and Its Simple Derivatives
- Economic Outlook
- Impact of Government Policies
- Product Overview
- Fatty Acid Types
- Prices
- Demand by Application
- Captive Compared to Merchant
- Surfactant Alternatives Based on Fermentation Technology
- Raw Material Overview
- Split of Fats and Oils Consumed in Fatty Acids
- Biodiesel Impact on Raw Material Availability
- Animal Raw Materials
- Tropical Oils Overview
- Soft Oils Overview
- Crude Tall Oil
- Total Raw Material Picture for the Fatty Acid Industry
- Glycerin
5: Legislation
- International Guidelines and Legislation
6: Technology and Chemistry of Fatty Acids
- History
- Chemical Composition and Structure of Fatty Acids
- Sources of Fatty Acids
- Production of Fatty Acids from Fats and Oils
- Glycerin Background and Processes
7: Patent Review/Technology Trends
- Patents
- Technology Developments
8: Company Profiles
- Major Global Natural Fatty Acid Players
- Company Profiles
