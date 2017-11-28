Global Oleochemical Fatty Acids Markets Report 2017: Market Trends, with Data from 2016, Estimates for 2017 & Projections to 2022

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Oleochemical Fatty Acids: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for Natural Fatty Acids Should Reach $12.8 Billion in 2017 and $16.8 Billion by 2022, Increasing at a CAGR of 5.6%

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for oleochemicals fatty acids.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Examination of applications by end market, such as household, personal care, oil field, and lubricants.

Discussion of current and potential legislation that will affect the industry.

Coverage of consumer trends that drive many of the end markets, such as cleaning, beauty, and food.

Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

This report provides an understanding of how the composition of various fats and oils transform into the range, quality and types of acids produced and the applications for which those acids can be used. It explores the various attributes of different acid types and how these cuts compete with synthetic formed products from the petrochemical route and the major applications outlets.



This study discusses the developments and research that demonstrate the green credentials of the oleochemical family and how these credentials are changing the environmental profile of the chemical-using industry.



Market shares provided by leading and active merchant players are profiled. The report looks at how government incentives and regulations have impacted the industry, especially with respect to self-sufficient energy resources and animal fat classification. It also assesses the impact of rising raw material prices, tight supply and demand curves for certain acid chains, the uncertainty of the economy in many of the developed countries around the world, and the impact of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) accreditation.



The Study Covers the Following Fatty Acid Types:

Stearic acid.

Distilled fatty acids.

Fractionated fatty acids.

Polyunsaturated acids, including tall oil fatty acids.

Oleic acids.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Introduction

What Are Oleochemicals?

Fatty Acid Derivatives

Functionality and Building Blocks

Raw Materials

Fatty Acids and Glycerin

Legislation

Trends and Impacts

4: Overview of Markets and Applications for Natural Fatty Acids

Introduction

Changing Nature of Oleochemical Producers

Oleochemical-Based Family

Green Chemistry

Manufacturing Landscape

Fatty Acid Global Consumption Overview

Applications for Oleic Acid and Its Simple Derivatives

Economic Outlook

Impact of Government Policies

Product Overview

Fatty Acid Types

Prices

Demand by Application

Captive Compared to Merchant

Surfactant Alternatives Based on Fermentation Technology

Raw Material Overview

Split of Fats and Oils Consumed in Fatty Acids

Biodiesel Impact on Raw Material Availability

Animal Raw Materials

Tropical Oils Overview

Soft Oils Overview

Crude Tall Oil

Total Raw Material Picture for the Fatty Acid Industry

Glycerin

5: Legislation

International Guidelines and Legislation

6: Technology and Chemistry of Fatty Acids

History

Chemical Composition and Structure of Fatty Acids

Sources of Fatty Acids

Production of Fatty Acids from Fats and Oils

Glycerin Background and Processes

7: Patent Review/Technology Trends

Patents

Technology Developments

8: Company Profiles

Major Global Natural Fatty Acid Players

Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l83qxx/oleochemical





