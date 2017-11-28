Distributed Generation Market Worth 103.38 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Distributed Generation Market by Technology (Solar PV, Wind, Reciprocating Engines, Microturbines, Fuel Cells, Gas Turbines), Application (On-Grid, Off-Grid), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 60.04 Billion in 2017 to USD 103.38 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.48%. The market is set to witness growth, due to increasing mandates to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and rising demand for electricity from the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

The on-grid segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Distributed Generation Market, by application, during the forecast period

On-grid systems are cost-effective and convenient to install. The global market for distributed generation facilities that employ grid-tied arrangements has been the highest. Driven by the capability to provide perfect solutions for various end-users and contribution to reduce harmful emissions from fossil fuel power plants, the segment is expected to grow at a decent pace during the forecast period.

The reciprocating engines segment is expected to be the largest in the Distributed Generation Market in 2017

The reciprocating engines segment is expected to be the largest segment of the Distributed Generation Market, by technology, in 2017. Due to their small size, low unit cost, and useful thermal output, these engines are widely used for power generation. Increased combined heat and power installations and the demand for flexible and quick start-up technologies for power generation are the main reasons for a large market share held by the segment.

Europe: Expected to be the leading market for distributed generation during the forecast period

In this report, the Distributed Generation Market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The European market is expected to lead the Distributed Generation Market, by region. The increasing demand for electrical energy due to urbanization and industrialization, as well as rising government mandates to achieve sustainable goals, is likely to drive the market during the forecast period in the region.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes some of the top players in the Distributed Generation Market. These players include Siemens (Germany), GE (US), Schneider (France), Mitsubishi (Japan), Capstone (US), and Doosan (South Korea). Leading players are trying to understand the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

