WKN: A2DHZ1 ISIN: CA46989Q1000 
Aktie:
28.11.2017 | 12:32
Jadestone Energy Inc.: Jadestone Energy MD&A for 6 Mth Rslts to Sep. 2017

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / This management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial position and results of operations for Jadestone Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Jadestone") (TSX-V: JSE) is prepared as at November 28, 2017, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the 6-months ended September 30, 2017 (the "Financial Statements"), and the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes as at and for the year ended March 31, 2017. The Financial Statements and comparative information presented therein have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The Financial Statements are expressed in United States Dollars ("US$") and have not been reviewed by the auditor.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7240X_1-2017-11-28.pdf

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE