The introduction of similar auctions was proposed by the government in the summer, and backed by the Danish People's Party in September.

The Danish Energy Agency has submitted a draft plan for public consultation for joint wind and solar power auctions.

The joint renewable energy auctions, the agency specified, are planned to ensure equal competition between the two technologies and the harmonization of the terms of the renewable energy procurement processes.

If the proposal is approved by parliament, the auctions - the first of their kind in the country - are likely to be held between 2018 and 2019. The plan for the creation of joint wind and solar auctions was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...