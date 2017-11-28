Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28 November 2017 at 13.30 Finnish time



RESOLUTIONS AT VALOE CORPORATION'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING



Valoe Corporation's Extraordinary General Meeting was held on 28 November 2017 in Mikkeli, Finland.



The General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue with and/or without payment, either in one or in several occasions, including right to resolve on option rights and other rights entitling to shares pursuant to the Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act so that the number of new shares issued based on the authorization or number of shares issued based on option rights and other special rights entitling to the shares pursuant to the Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish companies Act, would equal to the total maximum amount of 50,000,000 shares. The authorization does not exclude the Board's right to decide also on directed issue of shares or option rights and other special rights pursuant to the Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The authorization shall not revoke any previous authorizations. The authorization is in force until 30 June 2018.



Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.