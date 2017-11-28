

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales remained flat in October after falling in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The volume of retail sales showed no variations in October, following a 0.2 percent drop in September.



Motor trade fell 2.8 percent monthly in November, while sales of pharmaceutics medical and cosmetic articles grew by 7.3 percent.



Excluding motor trades, the volume of retail sales registered a decrease of 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 4.5 percent in October from 5.0 percent in the previous month.



The value of retail sales edged down 0.1 percent monthly in October, while it advanced 2.5 percent from a year earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX