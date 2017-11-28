sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.11.2017 | 12:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Markets, 2017-2022: Market will Grow from $29.4 Billion in 2017 to Approx. $39.6 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.1%

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs: Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Market for Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs will Grow from $29.4 Billion in 2017 to around $39.6 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.1%

Report Includes

  • 27 tables
  • An overview of the botanical drug industry, with the overall plant-derived drug industry as a backdrop and the global market for these drugs going forward
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
  • A focus on legal, prescription-required therapeutic medicines sold in the open market; the study does not specifically cover herbals generally sold as dietary supplements (i.e., to promote overall wellness rather than to address specific medical conditions or symptoms)
  • Examination of the industry structure, competition, and market drivers
  • Discussion of market size and segmentation, including breakdowns of sales by therapeutic area and geographic area
  • Observations and conclusions regarding the future of the botanical and plant-derived drug industry

This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to describe the botanical drug industry with the overall plant-derived drug industry as a backdrop and the global market for these drugs going forward.

For the purposes of this report, botanicals are those drugs that are FDA-approved under the botanical drug pathway, while plant-derived drugs are both botanicals as well as other approved drugs that contain a mixture of natural plant-derived and synthetic or semisynthetic substances.

The study's main focus is on legal, prescription-required therapeutic medicines sold in the open market. The study does not specifically cover herbals generally sold as dietary supplements (i.e., to promote overall wellness rather than to address a specific medical condition or symptoms). While there is a substantial market for these products, the medical value of many of these substances has not been demonstrated conclusively.

The Format Of The Study Is Organized Around The Following Topics:

  • Major types and applications of botanical drugs with plant-derived drugs as their backdrop.
  • Industry structure.
  • Market size and segmentation, including the breakdown of sales by therapeutic area and geographic area.
  • Market drivers.
  • Market projections through 2022.
  • Competition.
  • Observations and conclusions regarding the future of the botanical and plant-derived drug industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

  • Trends and Drivers for Botanical Drug Development

3: Market and Technology Background

  • Brief History of Plant-Derived Medicines
  • Opportunity Lies Beyond What Is Known
  • Getting Started
  • Key Drivers
  • Key Challenges
  • U.S. Government Investment
  • Industry Investment
  • Nutrition Science Partners Ltd. (Nestle Health): A Case Study
  • Botanical Drugs Defined
  • Understanding the Regulatory Process
  • Investigational New Drug Applications
  • The First and Second U.S. Approved Botanical Drug
  • Botanical Candidates in the Pipeline
  • A Growing Pipeline
  • Overall Pharma Landscape
  • Major Classes of Plant Drugs
  • Intellectual Property
  • Production
  • A New Type of Production: Plant-Made Drugs
  • Drug Development and Manufacture

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

  • Sales of Plant-derived Drugs by Region
  • Plant-derived Drugs by Therapeutic Area
  • Value of Plant-derived Drugs by Therapeutic Area
  • A Pipeline Perspective: Composition of Botanical Drugs in Clinical Development

5: New Developments and Market Opportunities

  • Hormone Therapy and Metabolism Applications
  • Infectious Disease Applications
  • Pain and Central Nervous System Disease Applications
  • Cardiovascular and Metabolic Applications
  • Respiratory, Inflammation (Both Nonrelated and Related to Orthopedic) and Autoimmune Applications
  • Dermatology Applications
  • Gastrointestinal Applications
  • Oncology Applications
  • Botanical Drugs in Clinical Development

6: Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Artecef BV
  • Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Cardax Pharmaceuticals
  • Chi-Med
  • Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp.
  • Eli Lilly
  • Fytokem Products Inc.
  • Galapagos Nv
  • Glaxosmithkline
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Heterogeneity Llc
  • Hsrx Biopharmaceutical
  • Indena
  • Izun Pharmaceuticals Corp.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Medigene Ag
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Merlion Pharmaceuticals
  • Microbio Co. Ltd.
  • Mycosynthetix Inc.
  • Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Novartis International AG
  • Pfizer
  • Pharmaceutical Plant Co.
  • Phynova
  • Sanofi
  • Santalis Pharmaceuticals
  • Schwabe Pharmaceuticals
  • Sequoia Sciences Inc.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Yiviva

7: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4h5lwk/botanical_and

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire