Global Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Markets, 2017-2022: Market will Grow from $29.4 Billion in 2017 to Approx. $39.6 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.1%

The "Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs: Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs will Grow from $29.4 Billion in 2017 to around $39.6 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.1%

Report Includes

27 tables

An overview of the botanical drug industry, with the overall plant-derived drug industry as a backdrop and the global market for these drugs going forward

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

A focus on legal, prescription-required therapeutic medicines sold in the open market; the study does not specifically cover herbals generally sold as dietary supplements (i.e., to promote overall wellness rather than to address specific medical conditions or symptoms)

Examination of the industry structure, competition, and market drivers

Discussion of market size and segmentation, including breakdowns of sales by therapeutic area and geographic area

Observations and conclusions regarding the future of the botanical and plant-derived drug industry

This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to describe the botanical drug industry with the overall plant-derived drug industry as a backdrop and the global market for these drugs going forward.



For the purposes of this report, botanicals are those drugs that are FDA-approved under the botanical drug pathway, while plant-derived drugs are both botanicals as well as other approved drugs that contain a mixture of natural plant-derived and synthetic or semisynthetic substances.



The study's main focus is on legal, prescription-required therapeutic medicines sold in the open market. The study does not specifically cover herbals generally sold as dietary supplements (i.e., to promote overall wellness rather than to address a specific medical condition or symptoms). While there is a substantial market for these products, the medical value of many of these substances has not been demonstrated conclusively.



The Format Of The Study Is Organized Around The Following Topics:

Major types and applications of botanical drugs with plant-derived drugs as their backdrop.

Industry structure.

Market size and segmentation, including the breakdown of sales by therapeutic area and geographic area.

Market drivers.

Market projections through 2022.

Competition.

Observations and conclusions regarding the future of the botanical and plant-derived drug industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

Trends and Drivers for Botanical Drug Development

3: Market and Technology Background

Brief History of Plant-Derived Medicines

Opportunity Lies Beyond What Is Known

Getting Started

Key Drivers

Key Challenges

U.S. Government Investment

Industry Investment

Nutrition Science Partners Ltd. (Nestle Health): A Case Study

Botanical Drugs Defined

Understanding the Regulatory Process

Investigational New Drug Applications

The First and Second U.S. Approved Botanical Drug

Botanical Candidates in the Pipeline

A Growing Pipeline

Overall Pharma Landscape

Major Classes of Plant Drugs

Intellectual Property

Production

A New Type of Production: Plant-Made Drugs

Drug Development and Manufacture

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Sales of Plant-derived Drugs by Region

Plant-derived Drugs by Therapeutic Area

Value of Plant-derived Drugs by Therapeutic Area

A Pipeline Perspective: Composition of Botanical Drugs in Clinical Development

5: New Developments and Market Opportunities

Hormone Therapy and Metabolism Applications

Infectious Disease Applications

Pain and Central Nervous System Disease Applications

Cardiovascular and Metabolic Applications

Respiratory, Inflammation (Both Nonrelated and Related to Orthopedic) and Autoimmune Applications

Dermatology Applications

Gastrointestinal Applications

Oncology Applications

Botanical Drugs in Clinical Development

6: Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Artecef BV

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cardax Pharmaceuticals

Chi-Med

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp.

Eli Lilly

Fytokem Products Inc.

Galapagos Nv

Glaxosmithkline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Heterogeneity Llc

Hsrx Biopharmaceutical

Indena

Izun Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medigene Ag

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merlion Pharmaceuticals

Microbio Co. Ltd.

Mycosynthetix Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer

Pharmaceutical Plant Co.

Phynova

Sanofi

Santalis Pharmaceuticals

Schwabe Pharmaceuticals

Sequoia Sciences Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Yiviva

7: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4h5lwk/botanical_and





