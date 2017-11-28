Global Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Markets, 2017-2022: Market will Grow from $29.4 Billion in 2017 to Approx. $39.6 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.1%

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs: Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs will Grow from $29.4 Billion in 2017 to around $39.6 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.1%
Report Includes
- 27 tables
- An overview of the botanical drug industry, with the overall plant-derived drug industry as a backdrop and the global market for these drugs going forward
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- A focus on legal, prescription-required therapeutic medicines sold in the open market; the study does not specifically cover herbals generally sold as dietary supplements (i.e., to promote overall wellness rather than to address specific medical conditions or symptoms)
- Examination of the industry structure, competition, and market drivers
- Discussion of market size and segmentation, including breakdowns of sales by therapeutic area and geographic area
- Observations and conclusions regarding the future of the botanical and plant-derived drug industry
This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to describe the botanical drug industry with the overall plant-derived drug industry as a backdrop and the global market for these drugs going forward.
For the purposes of this report, botanicals are those drugs that are FDA-approved under the botanical drug pathway, while plant-derived drugs are both botanicals as well as other approved drugs that contain a mixture of natural plant-derived and synthetic or semisynthetic substances.
The study's main focus is on legal, prescription-required therapeutic medicines sold in the open market. The study does not specifically cover herbals generally sold as dietary supplements (i.e., to promote overall wellness rather than to address a specific medical condition or symptoms). While there is a substantial market for these products, the medical value of many of these substances has not been demonstrated conclusively.
The Format Of The Study Is Organized Around The Following Topics:
- Major types and applications of botanical drugs with plant-derived drugs as their backdrop.
- Industry structure.
- Market size and segmentation, including the breakdown of sales by therapeutic area and geographic area.
- Market drivers.
- Market projections through 2022.
- Competition.
- Observations and conclusions regarding the future of the botanical and plant-derived drug industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
- Trends and Drivers for Botanical Drug Development
3: Market and Technology Background
- Brief History of Plant-Derived Medicines
- Opportunity Lies Beyond What Is Known
- Getting Started
- Key Drivers
- Key Challenges
- U.S. Government Investment
- Industry Investment
- Nutrition Science Partners Ltd. (Nestle Health): A Case Study
- Botanical Drugs Defined
- Understanding the Regulatory Process
- Investigational New Drug Applications
- The First and Second U.S. Approved Botanical Drug
- Botanical Candidates in the Pipeline
- A Growing Pipeline
- Overall Pharma Landscape
- Major Classes of Plant Drugs
- Intellectual Property
- Production
- A New Type of Production: Plant-Made Drugs
- Drug Development and Manufacture
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Sales of Plant-derived Drugs by Region
- Plant-derived Drugs by Therapeutic Area
- Value of Plant-derived Drugs by Therapeutic Area
- A Pipeline Perspective: Composition of Botanical Drugs in Clinical Development
5: New Developments and Market Opportunities
- Hormone Therapy and Metabolism Applications
- Infectious Disease Applications
- Pain and Central Nervous System Disease Applications
- Cardiovascular and Metabolic Applications
- Respiratory, Inflammation (Both Nonrelated and Related to Orthopedic) and Autoimmune Applications
- Dermatology Applications
- Gastrointestinal Applications
- Oncology Applications
- Botanical Drugs in Clinical Development
6: Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Artecef BV
- Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cardax Pharmaceuticals
- Chi-Med
- Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp.
- Eli Lilly
- Fytokem Products Inc.
- Galapagos Nv
- Glaxosmithkline
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Heterogeneity Llc
- Hsrx Biopharmaceutical
- Indena
- Izun Pharmaceuticals Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Medigene Ag
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Merlion Pharmaceuticals
- Microbio Co. Ltd.
- Mycosynthetix Inc.
- Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer
- Pharmaceutical Plant Co.
- Phynova
- Sanofi
- Santalis Pharmaceuticals
- Schwabe Pharmaceuticals
- Sequoia Sciences Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Yiviva
7: Appendix
