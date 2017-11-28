

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Market is waiting for the confirmation of President Trump's nominee Jerome Powell to succeed Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve Governor. The the FHFA's house price index and Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods data will be revealed on Tuesday. Asian shares closed mostly lower, while European shares are trading in the green zone.



The U.S. Futures Index at its initial trading is positive and points to a higher opening for Wall Street.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 27 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 1.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 1.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. The Dow inched up 22.79 points or 0.1 percent to 23,580.78, the Nasdaq dipped 10.64 points or 0.2 percent to 6,878.52 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.00 point or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,601.42.



On the economic front, the Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods data for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of a deficit of $64.8 billion, compared to a deficit of $64.1 billion.



Redbook data for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET. The weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores in the previous week was up 4.1 percent.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index for September will be revealed at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.6 percent, compared to 0.7 percent in the previous month.



The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index tracks monthly changes in the value of residential real estate in 20 metropolitan regions is expected at 9.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for growth of 0.4 percent, compared to 0.5 percent increase in August.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will deliver the welcoming and introductory remarks at the Third Annual Conference on the Evolving Structure of the U.S. Treasury Market event in New York at 9.15 am ET.



U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs to hold full committee hearing on nomination of Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to be Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington at 10.00 am ET.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The Consensus is for 124.5, slightly down from 125.9 in the prior month.



In the corporate sector, Consumer goods giant Unilever plc Tuesday reconfirmed its outlook for 2017, with underlying sales growth still expected within the 3 to 5 percent range. The company continues to expect an improvement in underlying operating margin of at least 100 basis points, and strong cash flow delivery.



Asian stocks finished broadly lower on Tuesday. Chinese stocks reversed initial losses to close higher as investors hunted for bargains at lower levels after recent declines. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.34 percent to 3,333.66 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower at 29,680 in late trade.



Japanese shares ended marginally lower after a government source said that Japan has detected radio signals from North Korea that indicate Pyongyang could be preparing for another ballistic missile. The Nikkei average closed 0.04 percent lower at 22,486.24. The broader Topix index slid 0.26 percent to finish at 1,772.07.



Australian shares ended a choppy session marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index and the broader All Ordinaries index both ended down about 0.1 percent at 5,984.30 and 6,066.70, respectively.



European shares are trading higher. The CAC 40 of France is climbing 27.19 points or 0.51 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 50.10 points or 0.38 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 42.61 points or 0.58 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 58.31 points or 0.63 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.48 percent.



