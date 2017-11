Copenhagen, 2017-11-28 12:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On Monday, 4 December 2017, ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) will present its updated corporate strategy.



That day at 11.00 a.m. (CET), ALK will host a webcast for analysts and institutional investors, at which Management will review the strategy and answer any questions.



The meeting will be audio cast live on ALK's website at http://ir.alk.net, where the related presentation will be made available shortly before the meeting begins.



Participants in the conference call are kindly requested to call in before 10.55 a.m. (CET).



Danish participants should call in on tel. +45 7022 3500 and international participants should call in on tel. +44 (0) 20 7572 1187 or +1 646 722 4972. Please use the following participant pin code: 91052319#



ALK-Abelló A/S



For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525 Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, tel. +45 7877 4532, mobile +45 3050 2014



