WHO:

Michael Hudy, Ph.D., vice president, Selection Science for Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for pre-employment testing, and Jonathan Ruben, director of Recruiting at MedExpress

WHAT:

Will present "Staffing for a High-Growth Company While Delivering Business Results" during the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference.

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 28 - Thursday, November 30, 2017

Hudy and Ruben are scheduled to speak on Wednesday, November 29 at 2:15 p.m. EST.

WHERE:

Palm Beach County Convention Center

650 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, Fla.

Shaker will exhibit in Booth No. 509.

DETAILS:

MedExpress is one of the fastest growing urgent care medical clinics in the country. Faced with recruiting from a highly competitive talent pool, the MedExpress talent acquisition team looked for a recruiting solution that would support the organization as it scaled operations. During the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference, Michael Hudy, Ph.D., vice president, Selection Science for Shaker will join Jonathan Ruben, director of Recruiting at MedExpress to explore how the company transformed its recruiting practices to meet hiring goals.

In their discussion, Hudy and Ruben will examine how the demands of high growth objectives changed the talent acquisition and candidate flow at MedExpress. From here, Hudy and Ruben will share how MedExpress flipped the script on its recruiting strategy by implementing a mobile candidate experience. This led to more productive recruiters and hiring managers, an increase in new hire retention and patient satisfaction scores that hit the mark. Session attendees will hear about the MedExpress journey, change management practices, data gathering and talent analytics and the lessons learned.

In addition, conference attendees will have the opportunity to see product demonstrations and speak with representatives from Shaker in Booth No. 509. For event details and registration information about the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference, visit http://www.recruitandtalenttech.com.

ABOUT SHAKER

Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology uses HireScience™, enabling recruiters to combine the best of predictive analytics and human judgment. Recruiters identify best-fit candidates with more precision, increase new-hire retention, and improve quality of hire. VJT technology delivers pre-employment assessments as day-in-the-life experiences that educate and engage while obtaining a work sample that predicts job fit and competencies critical for success. VJT technology is available in Standard and Enterprise (custom) configurations. It has been deployed in most industries for entry-level to mid-management positions. More information can be found at shakercg.com.