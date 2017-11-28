ARLINGTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 --



WHO:

Brazen Technologies, helping organizations attract, convert and hire more candidates through live and personalized recruiting experiences

WHAT:

Will spotlight its talent acquisition platform during the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference.

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 28 - Thursday, November 30, 2017

WHERE:

Palm Beach County Convention Center

650 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, Fla.

Brazen will exhibit in Booth No. 812.

DETAILS:

During the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference, the team from Brazen will demonstrate its talent acquisition platform. The only solution of its kind, Brazen both attracts and converts candidates while allowing recruiters and hiring managers to assess, screen and advance candidates to interview within a single platform. Easy to use, the Brazen platform offers a comprehensive set of features that includes live online events, time based chat and cutting edge recruitment marketing technology. This approach works to increase conversions from candidates to interviews by 100 percent and decrease the overall time to hire.

Conference attendees interested in learning more about how the Brazen platform improves hiring outcomes are encouraged to connect with company representatives in Booth No. 812. Event details and registration information for the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference are available at: http://www.recruitandtalenttech.com.

About Brazen

Brazen helps organizations attract, convert and hire more candidates through live and personalized recruiting experiences. Unlike traditional recruitment marketing platforms, Brazen puts the recruiters back in the driver's seat to do what they do best: assess, screen and move candidates to interview. With all the tools under one roof, recruiters can provide candidates with a great experience while ensuring they find the best talent. The world's leading organizations use Brazen's software. Just ask KPMG, Deloitte, CVS Health, Charles Schwab and hundreds of others. The company is venture-backed and headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area. For more information, visit www.brazen.com.