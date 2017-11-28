PISCATAWAY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Opengear (www.opengear.com), a leading provider of solutions that deliver secure, resilient network access and automation to critical IT infrastructure, today announced the appointment of William Levering as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Levering brings more than three decades of financial management experience to Opengear, including 17 years serving as CFO within several publicly-traded and privately-held technology companies. At Opengear, Levering is responsible for managing all components of the company's financial operations, and will provide the strategic financial leadership to support Opengear's continued worldwide growth.

"William Levering is a highly-experienced financial manager with deep technology industry acumen, all of which is especially relevant as we navigate aggressive growth and complex transactions," said Gary Marks, CEO, Opengear. "His knowledge will help ensure that our financial operations continue to support the delivery of a best-in-class product line to our customers and reseller partners."

Prior to joining Opengear, Levering served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at FAST, LLC, a life insurance and annuity software provider where he managed all aspects of finance, legal, and human resources. Levering had previously held similar positions at NextDocs Corporation, Voxware, Princeton Softech (acquired by IBM), and AXS-One, developing a stellar track record as a driver of financial growth within technology companies. Levering is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and was named the New Jersey Technology Council "CFO of the Year - Best Deal" while at Voxware.

Levering comes to Opengear as the company celebrates its recent recognition in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Opengear earned the distinction by achieving 169% revenue growth over the past three years -- attributable to customer-driven innovation and a continued focus on highly-responsive support for enterprises and partners. Opengear's solutions also continue to set the bar for managing critical IT infrastructure, most recently through September's successful launch of Lighthouse 5, which introduced a fully redesigned version of Opengear's centralized platform for secure out-of-band management. As a function of the rising demand, Opengear is moving into larger office spaces at both its New Jersey headquarters and its Silicon Valley-based R&D facility. The moves will help accommodate the expansion of Opengear's software development, product management, and sales operations teams.

