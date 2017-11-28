j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) today announced its participation at two investor conferences in December 2017.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

37th Nasdaq Investor Conference

Location: The Mayfair Hotel, Stratton Street, London

Presenter: Scott Turicchi, President and Chief Financial Officer of j2 Global

Presentation Time: Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at 2:30 PM (GMT)

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/fibuda7k

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Location: The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, California

Presenter: Scott Turicchi, President and Chief Financial Officer of j2 Global

Presentation Time: Thursday, December 7, 2017, at 10:30 AM (PT)

Webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/levfin2017/id01207537618.cfm

About j2 Global

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) provides Internet services through two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Business Cloud Services segment offers Internet fax, virtual phone, unified communications, hosted email, email marketing, online backup and CRM solutions. It markets its services principally under the brand names eFax eVoice Onebox FuseMail Campaigner KeepItSafe Livedrive and LiveVault, and operates a messaging network spanning 50 countries on six continents. The Digital Media segment offers technology, gaming, lifestyle and healthcare content through its digital properties, which include PCMag, IGN, AskMen, Speedtest, Offers, ExtremeTech, Geek, Toolbox, Techbargains, emedia, Salesify, Everyday Health and others. As of December 31, 2016, j2 had achieved 21 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about j2, please visit www.j2global.com.

