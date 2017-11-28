FocusCura Adds Essence Care@Home' Solutions to its Healthcare Offerings

TEL AVIV, Israel and AMSTERDAM, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FocusCura, the Netherlands-based provider of innovative services for the IoT healthcare sector, is addingEssence's Care@Home PERS+ andCare@Home Prosolutions to its offerings. FocusCura plans to market them in the Netherlands, Belgium, and other EU markets.

"Essence's Care@Home PERS+ and Care@Home Pro solutions perfectly complement our products, enhancing our line of healthcare innovations," said FocusCura CEO Dr. Daan Dohmen, "We are launching these services under the banner of cAlarm, integrated into our own FocusCura UI and data infrastructure. The services will be available to all our FocusCura homecare, hospital and insurer partners as of the end of 2017."

Essence'sCare@Home PERS+, a Social Alarm system, andCare@Home Pro, a self-learning solution based on behavioral pattern analysis providing full monitoring and notifications, are natural additions to the FocusCura suite of home monitoring, video care, medication support, home access, and health alarm products.

These Aging-in-Place telecare services fromEssenceoffer a seamless monitoring experience that allows seniors and special needs populations to maintain their independence. FocusCura will offer the services as "cAlarm Home" and "cAlarm Sense."

Care@Home Prolearns a person's specific lifestyle patterns and sends alerts to family members, healthcare professionals, and/or monitoring centers when the patterns change, indicating a change in the resident's well-being. Care@Home' PERS+ is an enhanced Social Alarm designed to bring innovative solutions for seniors who wish to live independently at home, giving them extra confidence with its advanced emergency alerting capabilities.

The EssenceCloud Services Platform for Service Providerssupports allEssencesolutions, both for inside the home and outdoor applications. It's a powerful backend IT solution that features hosting, data analytics, multi-level support, and full customization, fully leveraging the power of digital communication. The system eases integration with FocusCura's existing systems and provides them the big data analytics that will help them better understand their customers to target specific services to expand their market share.

"FocusCura's and Essence's visions are perfectly aligned in providing safety and monitoring solutions to ensure independent lifestyles and continuity through ongoing life events," said Dr. Haim Amir, Essence CEO and founder. "Our partnership will bolster FocusCura's product line and continue both our expansions."

About Essence

Essenceis a global provider of IoT connected-living solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 23 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 20 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives. The multiple award-winning Care@Home Multi-Service Platform is an Aging-in-Place product suite offering seamless home care monitoring indoors and outdoors, allowing independence for seniors and peace of mind to their loved ones.www.essence-grp.com

About FocusCura

FocusCura, founded in 2003 by Dr. Daan Dohmen, started as a consultancy firm that helped various healthcare organizations implement technological innovations. It has since developed into a market leader in the field of healthcare innovations, developing several innovative products in five categories: home monitoring, video care, medication support, home access, and health alarms. FocusCura's products, and its digital care processes, are now used by more than 150 organizations in the Netherlands and abroad to provide better healthcare services.

