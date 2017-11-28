

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation eased for the second straight month in October, though marginally, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in October, following a 2.4 increase in September. The measure has been rising since January.



Prices on the domestic market registered an increase of 2.1 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew 2.7 percent and those in the mining and quarrying sphere went up by 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent in October after remaining flat in the preceding month.



