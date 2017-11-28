Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their recent customer intelligence study on the IT industry. The client, a renowned IT services provider, wanted to improve customer experience by removing operational bottlenecks. The client wanted to offer new services and business model to the customers and improve their ROI. Additionally, the client wanted to prioritize their marketing efforts and deliver personalized services to the clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005074/en/

Infiniti Research helps companies foresee changing market dynamics to make informed decisions. We also help companies identify markets with the most potential to increase revenues. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the customer intelligence experts at Infiniti, "With the relentless growth in technology, customers have become powerful and are changing the way they purchase products. This is forcing the IT industry players to adopt customer intelligence studies to build a more effective relationship with the customers."

Organizations across various industries are experiencing difficulties in retaining customers, knowing about them, and engaging with empowered customers. Consequently, they are engaging with more customers to better understand them. The IT industry players are forced to rely on customer intelligence solutions to gain a holistic view of the customers in real-time and improve customer experiences.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to identify the potential customers and effectively reduce the attrition levels. The client was also able to understand their potential customers and streamline their marketing efforts to drive growth and profitability. In addition, the client was able to gain an in-depth understanding of the customer's behavior and analyze customer sentiments.

This customer intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain real-time information on the customer usage patterns

Manage their marketing and promotional campaigns and track their performance

To know more, request a free proposal

This customer intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Developing products and services to meet the requirements of the target audiences

Identifying gaps in their organizational strategy

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete customer intelligence study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/it-services-customer-intelligence

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005074/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us