Retooled Accelerate in the City roadshows give customers early access to new products and Kaseya roadmap; Dedicated and enhanced business enablement and technical product content targets both MSPs and midmarket enterprises to enrich Kaseya customer relationships



LONDON, 2017-11-28 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MME), today announced its newly enhanced "Kaseya Accelerate in the City" live events programme. Focused on improving and enriching customer experiences, Kaseya's Accelerate in the City roadshow events serve as opportunities for the company to continuously stay connected with its customers, share new product innovations first-hand, and collaborate with the global Kaseya community on future products, services and initiatives.



"At Kaseya, our customers' success has always been our number one priority," said Taunia Kipp, senior vice president of global marketing and community. "By putting our customers first, we're able to better understand their needs and deliver the products and services that are critical to their business. With Kaseya Accelerate in the City, we're bringing the conversation and our technology directly to our customers wherever they are. Now, they have a convenient way to leverage the extensive resources and collective knowledge of our team of experts to accelerate their business. Kaseya Accelerate in the City is also a great way for us to continue to have candid conversations with our customers and keep a pulse on what's important to them."



Kaseya Accelerate in the City events feature:



-- Business enablement and technical breakout sessions -- Hands-on knowledge on how to grow your business and improve operational efficiencies -- Roadmap and product vision discussions -- Guest speakers -- Live demonstrations -- Q&A sessions -- Peer networking -- Opportunities to engage with Kaseya's extensive partner community and learn best practices from industry experts -- A highly coveted raffle prize valued at $1,000



Accelerate in the City events will take place in Boston, Fort Lauderdale, London, Dallas, Los Angeles, Sydney, Nashville, Dusseldorf, Atlanta and Chicago.



To learn more about Kaseya Accelerate in the City events and for the most up-to-date event calendar information visit: https://www.kaseya.com/resources/events-and-webinarsmeetups.



About Kaseya Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and midsized enterprises. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organisations to efficiently manage and secure IT. Offered both on-premise and in the cloud, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.



