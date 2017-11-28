LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. ("Neptune Wellness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT)(TSX: NEPT), is holding its Investor Conference in New York City to present its "Cannabis Business Roadmap". Management presentations will start at 8.00 a.m. EST and investors will have access to a webcast as well as a presentation via the Company's web site (see information below).

"Today marks an important milestone as we present a comprehensive overview to investors of our Cannabis Business Roadmap strategy. Our work on this new and potentially very large growth market, estimated at CA$7.8 billion(1 ) in Canada alone in 2021, started more than 18 months ago. Since then, we have worked diligently to analyze the market potential and opportunities for Neptune in that industry," said Jim Hamilton, President & CEO of Neptune.

"Recently, we announced capital expenditures of $5 million to make our GMP certified Sherbrooke facility ready and compliant for the extraction of cannabis oil. Considering the build-up period and regulatory framework, we anticipate that we will start manufacturing cannabis oil by Q3 2018.

"In August 2017, the divestiture of our bulk krill oil business and IP allowed us to significantly strengthen our balance sheet. This transformational strategic decision has no doubt helped accelerate our move from a small and mature krill oil market into much larger market opportunities.

"We strongly believe that our GMP certified facility as well as our core competencies in science, regulatory affairs, formulation, commercialization and oil extraction represent key competitive factors of differentiation and the foundation to our future success. Our Vision may be ambitious but we aim to become the world's center of excellence for cannabinoid extracts and delivery forms," concluded Mr. Hamilton.

The Company submitted a written application to Health Canada to produce cannabis oil under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), which at this time has been confirmed by the agency as being at the Review and Security Clearance stage (stage 2 of 6).

Investor Conference details: Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2017 Time: 8:00 AM EST - Presentation begins Location: New York Athletic Club 180 Central Park South New York, New York Webcast: A live webcast of the meeting and presentation can be accessed at: http://neptunecorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/

A webcast replay of the meeting will be available shortly thereafter in the Investors section of Neptune's website under Investor Events and Presentations.

About Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.

Neptune is a wellness products company, with more than 50 years of combined experience in the industry. The Company develops turnkey solutions available in various unique delivery forms, offers specialty ingredients such as MaxSimil®, a patented ingredient that may enhance the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and a variety of other marine and seed oils. Neptune also sells premium krill oil directly to consumers through web sales at www.oceano3.com. Leveraging our scientific, technological and innovative expertise, Neptune is working to develop unique extractions in high potential growth segments such as in the medical cannabis field.

Neptune is also pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its 34% owned subsidiary Acasti Pharma Inc. ("Acasti"). Acasti focuses on the research, development and commercialization of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

The Company's head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

(1) Source: Canaccord Genuity, March 13, 2017

