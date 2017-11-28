

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Libra, a financial software startup for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, has raised $7.8 million in new Series A round, the company announced Monday. The proceeds will be used to develop Libra Enterprise Platform, as well as releasing new applications and data services, it said in a statement.



The funding was led by a multi-billion dollar European family office, while other investors included seed-stage VC firm Liberty City Ventures, trader and liquidity provider XBTO, Boost VC, and Lee Linden, an early-stage investor who earlier worked for Facebook.



In 2014, Liberty City had invested $500 thousand in Libra in a seed stage round, in which the startup raised $2 million. The company since inception has raised nearly $10 million in total capital.



Launched in early 2014, Libra has recently relocated to New York City from San Francisco, to focus on customer sales and implementations. Libra's platform provides institutional-grade blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem connectivity, standardization, and delivery of data.



Jake Benson, CEO of Libra, said, 'Libra's vision is to be the premier provider of next generation accounting, audit, and tax software and data services for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.'



