Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Nokia Reported Improved Q3 Operating Margins and Diluted EPS

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q3 FY17, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) reported net sales of €5.50 billion, which came in 7% below €5.90 billion in the year-ago same period. Excluding foreign translation loss, the Company's Q3 FY17 net sales were down by 4% on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, the Company's non-IFRS net sales were also down by 7% y-o-y to €5.54 billion.

The telecommunication equipment maker's loss from continuing operations widened to €190 million, or €0.03 loss per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 from €133 million, or €0.02 loss per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's non-IFRS profit surged during Q3 FY17 to €516 million, or €0.09 per diluted share, from €264 million, or €0.04 per diluted share, in the previous year's comparable quarter.

Operational Metrics

During Q3 FY17, Nokia's non-IFRS gross profit stood at €2.37 billion, falling from 1% from €2.38 billion in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's non-IFRS gross margin for the reported quarter was 42.7%, up from 40.0% in Q3 FY16. Non-IFRS operating profit also increased during the reported quarter to €668 million from €556 million in the year ago comparable quarter. Furthermore, non-IFRS operating margin also improved to 12.1% in Q3 FY17 from 9.3% in Q3 FY16.

Nokia's Segment Results

During Q3 FY17, Networks business net sales fell 9% to €4.82 billion from €5.33 billion in Q3 FY16. The segment reported a gross profit of €1.86 billion, or 38.6% of the segment's net sales, in Q3 FY17, compared to €2.00 billion, or 37.5% of the segment's net sales, in last year's same quarter. Additionally, the segment's operating profit came in at €334 million, or 6.9% of the segment's net sales, in Q3 FY17 versus €435 million, or 8.2% of net sales, in the year ago same quarter.

Net sales at Nokia Technologies grew 37% from €353 million in Q3 FY16 to €483 million in Q3 FY17. The segment's gross profit for the reported quarter came in at €473 million, or 97.9% of the segment's net sales, versus €341 million, or 96.6% of the segment's net sales, in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's Q3 FY17 operating profit increased to €390 million, or 80.7% of the segment's net sales, from €226 million, or 64.0% of the segment's net sales, in the last year's comparable quarter.

Group Common and Other's net sales fell 15% during Q3 FY17 to €251 million from €297 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's gross profit for the reported quarter was €32 million, or 12.7% of the segment's net sales, compared to €42 million, or 14.1% of the segment's net sales in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Meanwhile, the segment's operating loss narrowed to €56 million from operating loss of €105 million posted in the year ago same quarter.

Balance Sheet

In the reported quarter, Nokia's operating activities used €744 million of cash to the business compared to cash from in operating activities of €235 million in the year ago same quarter. As on September 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents balance of €5.39 billion compared to €6.89 billion in as on September 30, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's long-term interest-bearing liabilities balance stood at €3.50 billion as on September 30, 2017, compared to €3.52 billion as on September 30, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 27, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Nokia's stock dropped 1.38%, ending the trading session at $5.01.

Volume traded for the day: 9.26 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.25%; past twelve-month period - up 15.70%; and year-to-date - up 4.16%

After yesterday's close, Nokia's market cap was at $28.91 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 9.58%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry.

