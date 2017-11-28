Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Baidu's Revenue Surged 29% and EPS Rocketed 156%

Stock Monitor: Bitauto Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Active-Investors' free earnings report on Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has freshly been issued to its members. You can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BIDU. The Company reported its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on October 26, 2017. The Chinese search engine giant outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and also provided guidance for the upcoming quarter. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area, where many more reports are available: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg.

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Baidu. Do not miss out, become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BITA.

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Baidu's most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it in our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BIDU.

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) total revenues were RMB 23.49 billion ($3.53 billion) in Q3 2017, reflecting a 29% increase from revenues of RMB 18.25 billion. The Company's Mobile revenue represented 73% of total revenues for the reported quarter compared to 64% for the year ago same period. Baidu's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $3.47 billion.

Baidu's traffic acquisition costs as a component of cost of revenues was RMB 2.5 billion ($372 million), representing 10.5% of total revenues, compared to 14.2% in Q3 2016. The Company's bandwidth costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB 1.4 billion ($216 million) in the reported quarter, representing 6.1% of total revenues versus 6.8% in the year ago comparable period. Baidu's operational costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB 1.4 billion ($208 million) in Q3 2017, representing 5.9% of total revenues compared to 6.3% in Q3 2016.

Baidu's content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB 3.9 billion ($586 million) in Q3 2017, representing 16.6% of total revenues, compared to 12.1% in Q3 2016. The y-o-y increase was mainly due to iQIYI's increased content costs.

Baidu's operating profit was RMB 4.70 billion ($706 million) in Q3 2017, representing a 69% increase from operating profit of RMB 2.79 billion in Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating profit was RMB 5.5 billion ($833 million) in the reported quarter, representing a 73% increase from the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Baidu's net income in Q3 2017 was RMB 7.95 billion ($1.20 billion), representing a 156% increase from net income of RMB 3.10 billion in Q3 2016. The Company's diluted earnings per ADS were RMB 24.05 ($3.62) for the reported quarter compared to RMB 8.05 in the year ago same period. Baidu's non-GAAP net income was RMB 9.1 billion ($1.36 billion) in Q3 2017, a 163% increase from Q3 2016, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were RMB 26 ($3.89) for the reported quarter. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's expectations of $2.19 per share.

Baidu's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was RMB 6.8 billion ($1.03 billion) for Q3 2017, representing a 62% increase on a y-o-y basis.

Operating Results

During Q3 2017, Baidu's online marketing revenues were RMB 20.11 billion ($3.02 billion), representing a 22% increase on a y-o-y basis from RMB 16.49 billion in Q3 2016. The Company had approximately 486,000 active online marketing customers in the reported quarter, representing a 7% decrease from the year ago comparable period. Baidu's revenue per online marketing customer was approximately RMB 40,900 ($6,147) for Q3 2017, a 31% increase on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

As of September 30, 2017, Baidu had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of RMB 108.1 billion ($16.25 billion). The Company's net operating cash inflow was RMB 9.7 billion ($1.45 billion) for the reported quarter. Baidu's capital expenditure was RMB 1.3 billion ($0.20 billion) for Q3 2017.

Outlook

For Q4 2017, Baidu is forecasting total revenues between RMB 22.23 billion ($3.34 billion) to RMB 23.41 billion ($3.52 billion), representing a y-o-y growth of 22% to 29%. Excluding disposed businesses, such as mobile games and Baidu Deliveries, the Company's guidance represents a y-o-y growth of 28% to 34%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 27, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Baidu's stock marginally fell 0.96%, ending the trading session at $247.02.

Volume traded for the day: 2.02 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 12.29%; previous six-month period - up 30.09%; past twelve-month period - up 50.22%; and year-to-date - up 50.25%

After yesterday's close, Baidu's market cap was at $86.12 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 34.60.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors ("A-I") produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ, and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list, contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors