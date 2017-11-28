F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

TO: RNS FROM: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397 DATE: 28 November 2017

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2017, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 07 December 2017

Record Date: 08 December 2017

Pay Date: 29 December 2017

All enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Sharon Williams



Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745051

