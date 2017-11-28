F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, November 28
|TO:
|RNS
|FROM:
|F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
|L.E.I.:
|213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
|DATE:
|28 November 2017
Dividend Declaration
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2017, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:
Ex-Dividend Date: 07 December 2017
Record Date: 08 December 2017
Pay Date: 29 December 2017
