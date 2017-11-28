sprite-preloader
F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, November 28

TO:RNS
FROM:F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.:213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE:28 November 2017

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2017, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 07 December 2017
Record Date: 08 December 2017
Pay Date: 29 December 2017

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Sharon Williams

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745051


