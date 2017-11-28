

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's market research group GfK is set to release consumer sentiment survey data. The forward-looking index is seen unchanged at 10.7 in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the greenback, franc and the yen, it held steady against the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1889 against the greenback, 132.26 against the yen, 1.1675 against the franc and 0.8940 against the pound as of 6:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX