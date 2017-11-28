Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their recent market opportunity assessment on the petroleum industry. A renowned client in the petroleum industry wanted to understand the market requirements and the barriers to entry. The client wanted to identify the potential market trends and drivers and profile the key competitors in the petroleum sector.

According to the market opportunity assessment experts at Infiniti, "With the demand for non-renewable resources, such as petroleum, nearing its saturation, suppliers in the petroleum industry are leveraging market opportunity assessments to identify new ways to stay competitive and relevant in today's market space."

In this resource-driven environment, energy plays a pivotal role in the sustenance of any organization, and for the same, organizations are shifting toward non-renewable sources of energy such as petroleum. The petroleum industry is one of the most powerful contributors to the world economy and to stay competitive and relevant in today's market, major organizations are adopting market opportunity solutions.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to identify new opportunities and barriers to market entry. The client was also able to unravel enterprise demand and competitive maneuverings and expand across niche market segments. Additionally, the client was able to identify the high potential growth opportunities and benchmark their offerings.

This market opportunity assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the market scenario and profile the potential customers

Assess the current price levels and evaluate the needs, requirements, and preferences in each segment

This market opportunity assessment solution offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing their value proposition

Identifying opportunities to capture more value

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

